2014 Dodge Journey

220,492 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

SE

2014 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

220,492KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8557241
  • Stock #: E3990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E3990
  • Mileage 220,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Journey or just a Dodge Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Journeys or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE JOURNEY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE JOURNEY INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Journey
* Finished in Black, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
ABS
5 Passenger
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
Electric Mirrors
CLOTH
USB Input
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats

Buy From Home Available

