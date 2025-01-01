Menu
Used 2014 Ford Econoline 19 PASSENGER VAN WITH WHEEL CHAIR for sale in London, ON

2014 Ford Econoline

65,332 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Econoline

19 PASSENGER VAN WITH WHEEL CHAIR

12775202

2014 Ford Econoline

19 PASSENGER VAN WITH WHEEL CHAIR

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,332KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDXE4FS9EDA86761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 19
  • Stock # K
  • Mileage 65,332 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Dual Rear Wheels
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2014 Ford Econoline