2014 Ford Econoline
19 PASSENGER VAN WITH WHEEL CHAIR
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
65,332KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDXE4FS9EDA86761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 19
- Stock # K
- Mileage 65,332 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Dual Rear Wheels
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
