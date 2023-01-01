2014 Ford Econoline

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 3 2 4 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9903974

9903974 Stock #: 1001A

1001A VIN: 1FTNE2EW5EDB01261

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 168,324 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Interior Tilt Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.