<p>Runs, Drives, No engine light, No Accidents reported, Body is in fairly good shape other then some rust starting on hatch, Kilometres are high. </p>

2014 Ford Edge

294,953 KM

$3,700

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge

SEL

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
294,953KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK3JC2EBA52074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 294,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, No engine light, No Accidents reported, Body is in fairly good shape other then some rust starting on hatch, Kilometres are high.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Locking Tailgate

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$3,700

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2014 Ford Edge