$3,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford Edge
SEL
2014 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$3,700
+ taxes & licensing
Used
294,953KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK3JC2EBA52074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 294,953 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, No engine light, No Accidents reported, Body is in fairly good shape other then some rust starting on hatch, Kilometres are high.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Locking Tailgate
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Cargo Area TieDown
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
2014 Ford Edge