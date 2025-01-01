Menu
Used 2014 Ford Edge SEL AWD 6 MONTHS WARRANTY OR 2 FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED!! for sale in London, ON

2014 Ford Edge

145,500 KM

Details Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Edge

SEL AWD 6 MONTHS WARRANTY OR 2 FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED!!

2014 Ford Edge

SEL AWD 6 MONTHS WARRANTY OR 2 FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED!!

Location

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3

519-686-7253

Used
145,500KM
VIN 2FMDK4JC1EBA86920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PFP-345
  • Mileage 145,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Exterior

ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

