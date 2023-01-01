2014 Ford Edge

$17,107 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 4 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9577081

9577081 Stock #: 23C56001A

23C56001A VIN: 2FMDK3JC2EBA60126

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23C56001A

Mileage 122,486 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.