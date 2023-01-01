Menu
2014 Ford Edge

122,486 KM

Details Features

$17,107

+ tax & licensing
$17,107

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$17,107

+ taxes & licensing

122,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9577081
  • Stock #: 23C56001A
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC2EBA60126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23C56001A
  • Mileage 122,486 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

