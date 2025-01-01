$9,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE FWD 4dr
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,336KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GXXEUE29422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,336 KM
Vehicle Description
SE FWD 4dr Very Sharp Low Low kms 117336 Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Extra Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where "Barts the Best " so (Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Email Bart's Used Cars
