SE FWD 4dr Very Sharp Low Low kms 117336 Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Extra Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!

2014 Ford Escape

117,336 KM

Details

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

SE FWD 4dr

12153990

2014 Ford Escape

SE FWD 4dr

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,336KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GXXEUE29422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,336 KM

Vehicle Description

SE FWD 4dr Very Sharp Low Low kms 117336 Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Extra Clean Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where "Barts the Best " so (Be Smart See Bart) !!!!!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2014 Ford Escape