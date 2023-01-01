2014 Ford F-150

$27,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 8 9 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10656099

10656099 Stock #: OX:7583

OX:7583 VIN: 1FTFW1ET7EKG13827

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OX:7583

Mileage 141,893 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Power Options POWER SEAT Interior Navigation System Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.