$25,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XTR, 4X4, ONLY 46,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
47,117KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EM4EKF41048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 47,117 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
