Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-150

178,000 KM

Details Features

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 4WD SuperCrew

Watch This Vehicle
11913404

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 4WD SuperCrew

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1731535819
  2. 1731535818
  3. 1731535818
  4. 1731535818
  5. 1731535818
  6. 1731535819
  7. 1731535818
  8. 1731535817
  9. 1731535818
  10. 1731535817
  11. 1731535819
  12. 1731535818
  13. 1731535819
  14. 1731535818
  15. 1731535818
  16. 1731535818
  17. 1731535818
  18. 1731535818
  19. 1731535817
  20. 1731535818
  21. 1731535817
  22. 1731535817
  23. 1731535817
  24. 1731535817
  25. 1731535817
  26. 1731535817
  27. 1731535818
  28. 1731535817
  29. 1731535818
  30. 1731535817
  31. 1731535817
  32. 1731535818
  33. 1731535817
  34. 1731535817
  35. 1731535817
  36. 1731535818
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET7EFC98911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2LZ *7Spd Manual* for sale in London, ON
2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2LZ *7Spd Manual* 23,000 KM $104,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Explorer Platinum 4wd for sale in London, ON
2018 Ford Explorer Platinum 4wd 84,000 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in London, ON
2018 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 109,000 KM $21,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150