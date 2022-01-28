Menu
2014 Ford F-150

204,425 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204,425KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8193105
  • Stock #: 1038
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7EFA19831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,425 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

