2014 Ford F-150

122,000 KM

Details Features

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW

2014 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8610980
  • Stock #: 7567
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF6EFA03291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

