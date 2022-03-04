$24,991+ tax & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2014 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW
Location
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,991
+ taxes & licensing
122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8610980
- Stock #: 7567
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF6EFA03291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8