2014 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 7 , 8 4 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8735921

8735921 Stock #: m51

m51 VIN: 1ftfw1et7ekd22762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # m51

Mileage 247,845 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.