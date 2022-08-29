Menu
2014 Ford F-150

417,179 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

FX4*SUPERCREW*4X4*LEATHER*LOADED*V8*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

417,179KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9224854
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF8EKF64258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 417,179 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

