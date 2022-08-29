2014 Ford Flex

Sale $13,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9046015

9046015 Stock #: 22N8064

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.