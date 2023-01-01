2014 Ford Focus

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 8 , 1 9 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10177305

10177305 Stock #: E4824

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 188,192 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.