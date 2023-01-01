$6,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
SE 4DR SDN
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
291,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10520361
- VIN: 1FADP3F22EL308077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 291,125 KM
Vehicle Description
SE 4dr Sdn bLACK ON bLACK fOCUS Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Priced to sell @ $6,995.00 2014 WOW wont last bartscars.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
