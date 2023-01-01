Menu
2014 Ford Focus

291,125 KM

$6,995

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

SE 4DR SDN

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

$6,995

291,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520361
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22EL308077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 291,125 KM

Vehicle Description

SE 4dr Sdn bLACK ON bLACK fOCUS Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Priced to sell @ $6,995.00 2014 WOW wont last bartscars.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

