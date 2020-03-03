Menu
2014 Ford Focus

Titanium

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,543KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4717428
  • VIN: 1FADP3N24EL113616
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 Ford Focus Titanium - Leather/Sunroof/Navigation!

 

$8,995 + HST & Licensing!

 

FULLY CERTIFIED!

 

6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED FOR A LIMITED TIME!

(6 Month/12,000KM Powertrain Warranty, Includes Zero Deductible, Seals & Gaskets, A/C, Starter & Alternator With a $3000/Claim Limit)

 

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

 

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

 

www.specialtyauto.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

