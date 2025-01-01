Menu
2014 Ford Fusion

75,000 KM

Details Features

$12,991

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fusion

SE

12534490

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HD1ER287410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2014 Ford Fusion