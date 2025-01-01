Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Harley-Davidson FLHX

123,691 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Harley-Davidson FLHX

STREET GLIDE, BARS, STRETCHED BAGS, MANY UPGRADES

Watch This Vehicle
12165885

2014 Harley-Davidson FLHX

STREET GLIDE, BARS, STRETCHED BAGS, MANY UPGRADES

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1738903512
  2. 1738903528
  3. 1738903539
  4. 1738903551
  5. 1738903558
  6. 1738903563
  7. 1738903648
  8. 1738903652
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,691KM
Fair Condition
VIN 5HD1KBMAXEB617423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 0000
  • Mileage 123,691 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHX STREET GLIDE, BARS, STRETCHED BAGS, MANY UPGRADES for sale in London, ON
2014 Harley-Davidson FLHX STREET GLIDE, BARS, STRETCHED BAGS, MANY UPGRADES 123,691 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in London, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 165,501 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Matrix for sale in London, ON
2006 Toyota Matrix 137,363 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Harley-Davidson FLHX