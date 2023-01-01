2014 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 1 0 4 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10465293

10465293 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 2HGFB2F54EH025166

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 130,104 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.