Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Honda Civic

210,382 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Civic

SI, COUPE, 6 SPD, RELIABLE SPORTS CAR, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

SI, COUPE, 6 SPD, RELIABLE SPORTS CAR, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1720884968
  2. 1720884970
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
210,382KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFG4A53EH100024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,382 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT, LOADED, WELL SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GT, LOADED, WELL SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED 196,000 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS, ONLY 179KMS, ENGINE SMOKES, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2010 Chevrolet Equinox LS, ONLY 179KMS, ENGINE SMOKES, AS IS SPECIAL 179,133 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Honda Civic EX, RUNS GREAT, 2 SETS TIRES, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2006 Honda Civic EX, RUNS GREAT, 2 SETS TIRES, AS IS SPECIAL 224,651 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic