370 Adelaide St N, London, ON N6B 3P6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2014 Honda Civic is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and a new, more efficient CVT that replaces the five-speed automatic transmission in most models. The resulting combo promises even better fuel economy, this Civic is one of the most efficient non-hybrid small cars you can buy.
this vehicle is well maintaned and has no accidents, will be sold certified with one month warranty on engine and transmission.
CARFAX available upon reuquest. No accidents. No hidden Fees. Just pay for licensing and tax .Feel Free to ask us any questions about the vehicle.CARFLEX 370 Adelaide street N , London,ON N6B 3K4 Carflexdealership@Gmail.com
