Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Civic

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,390

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,390

+ taxes & licensing

Carflex

226-503-3132

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Carflex

370 Adelaide St N, London, ON N6B 3P6

226-503-3132

  1. 1598827300
  2. 1598827300
  3. 1598827301
  4. 1598827301
  5. 1598827301
  6. 1598827301
  7. 1598827301
  8. 1598827301
  9. 1598827301
  10. 1598827301
  11. 1598827301
  12. 1598827301
  13. 1598827301
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$6,390

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5609382
  • VIN: 2hgfb2e45eh021023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MEMBER OF OMVIC. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! WE STAND BEHIND EVERY CAR WE SELL!

2014 Honda Civic is a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and a new, more efficient CVT that replaces the five-speed automatic transmission in most models. The resulting combo promises even better fuel economy, this Civic is one of the most efficient non-hybrid small cars you can buy.

this vehicle is well maintaned and has no accidents, will be sold certified with one month warranty on engine and transmission. 

 

CARFAX available upon reuquest. No accidents. No hidden Fees. Just pay for licensing and tax .Feel Free to ask us any questions about the vehicle.CARFLEX 370 Adelaide street N , London,ON N6B 3K4 Carflexdealership@Gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carflex

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 149,000 KM
$8,250 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 159,000 KM
$7,200 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic LX
 178,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic

Email Carflex

Carflex

Carflex

370 Adelaide St N, London, ON N6B 3P6

Call Dealer

226-503-XXXX

(click to show)

226-503-3132

Quick Links
Directions Inventory