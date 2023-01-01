2014 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,991 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10023549

10023549 Stock #: 3000A

3000A VIN: 5FNRL5H41EB507288

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection

