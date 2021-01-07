Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

127,987 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL

2014 Hyundai Accent GL

GL

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,987KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6600390
  VIN: KMHCT4AE4EU723125

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey - Light
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 127,987 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Accent GL - 1.6L 4cyl FWD!

$5,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

