2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GREAT CONDITION! MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GREAT CONDITION! MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

$15,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 7 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10656096

10656096 Stock #: OX:7617

OX:7617 VIN: KMHD25LH5EU183644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 104,706 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.