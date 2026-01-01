Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in London, ON

2014 Hyundai Elantra

172,202 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
14271407

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1781381091826
  2. 1781381092418
  3. 1781381092855
  4. 1781381093354
  5. 1781381093799
  6. 1781381094232
  7. 1781381094688
  8. 1781381095136
  9. 1781381095587
  10. 1781381096007
  11. 1781381096424
  12. 1781381096833
  13. 1781381097257
  14. 1781381097741
  15. 1781381098223
  16. 1781381098642
  17. 1781381099104
  18. 1781381099586
  19. 1781381100012
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
172,202KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE2EH472996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1099A
  • Mileage 172,202 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 179KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 179KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 179,577 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford F-150 LARIAT, CREW CAB, 4X4, ONLY 141KMS, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2009 Ford F-150 LARIAT, CREW CAB, 4X4, ONLY 141KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 141,937 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i, SPORT, MANUAL, AWD, ENGINE NOISY, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i, SPORT, MANUAL, AWD, ENGINE NOISY, AS IS 244,669 KM $995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2014 Hyundai Elantra