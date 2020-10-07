Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

128,495 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

128,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5884866
  • Stock #: OX:5555
  • VIN: KMHD25LH2EU172830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OX:5555
  • Mileage 128,495 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OF 2019 MOST SOLD VEHICLES *Spacious Interior *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-XXXX

519-455-4227

