$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

  107,557KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5011533
  Stock #: CONS25052020
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Santa Fe or just a Hyundai Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Santa Fes or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SANTA FE!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI SANTA FE INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Santa fe
* Finished in Black, makes this Hyundai look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seating
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • LEATHER
  • 3.3L V6
  • Ultimate Package
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Handsfree Connectivity
  • Enhanced Climate Control
  • Sport Utility Back-Up Camera
  • DOCTOR OWNED
  • DEALER SERVICED LOCALLY SINCE NEW
  • Power Seats Ac Seats And Lots More

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

