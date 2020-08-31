Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

0 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

SPORT

SPORT

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5777193
  • Stock #: OX:5493
  • VIN: 5XYZU3LB4EG149023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

