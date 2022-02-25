$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe
GLS
167,753KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8359269
- Stock #: S5490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # S5490
- Mileage 167,753 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
5 Passenger
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
MP3 Capability
CLOTH
USB Input
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
DRIVETRAIN - ALL WHEEL
