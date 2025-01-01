Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale in London, ON

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

58,785 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Watch This Vehicle
13102217

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1761242409
  2. 1761242409
  3. 1761242409
  4. 1761242409
  5. 1761242409
  6. 1761242409
  7. 1761242409
  8. 1761242409
  9. 1761242409
  10. 1761242409
  11. 1761242409
  12. 1761242409
  13. 1761242409
  14. 1761242409
  15. 1761242409
  16. 1761242409
  17. 1761242409
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,785KM
VIN 5XYZT3LB8EG151490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1076
  • Mileage 58,785 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT, MANUAL, 4 CYL, ONLY 113KMS, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Ford Escape XLT, MANUAL, 4 CYL, ONLY 113KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 113,193 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid LIMITED, LOADED, ONLY 75KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT for sale in London, ON
2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid LIMITED, LOADED, ONLY 75KMS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERT 75,917 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SE, 4 CYL, ONLY 70,000KMS, LEATHER, SUNROOF, CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE, 4 CYL, ONLY 70,000KMS, LEATHER, SUNROOF, CERT 70,162 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport