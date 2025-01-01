Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Hyundai Veloster

35,350 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Hyundai Veloster

AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 35,000KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12979300

2014 Hyundai Veloster

AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 35,000KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1758151836697
  2. 1758151837122
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,350KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHTC6AD1EU209882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 35,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser LIMITED, ONLY 43,000KMS, GREAT SHAPE, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser LIMITED, ONLY 43,000KMS, GREAT SHAPE, CERTIFIED 43,922 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Matrix HATCH, AUTO, ONLY 56,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Toyota Matrix HATCH, AUTO, ONLY 56,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED 56,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Veloster AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 35,000KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Hyundai Veloster AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 35,000KMS, ALLOYS, CERTIFIED 35,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2014 Hyundai Veloster