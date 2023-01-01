Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Veloster

131,000 KM

Details Features

$13,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Veloster

2014 Hyundai Veloster

Technology

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Veloster

Technology

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1679064035
  2. 1679064035
  3. 1679064034
  4. 1679064035
  5. 1679064035
  6. 1679064035
  7. 1679064034
  8. 1679064035
  9. 1679064035
  10. 1679064034
  11. 1679064034
  12. 1679064034
  13. 1679064034
  14. 1679064034
  15. 1679064034
  16. 1679064034
  17. 1679064035
  18. 1679064034
  19. 1679064035
  20. 1679064033
  21. 1679064031
  22. 1679064033
  23. 1679064033
  24. 1679064034
  25. 1679064034
  26. 1679064033
  27. 1679064033
  28. 1679064033
  29. 1679064033
  30. 1679064032
  31. 1679064034
  32. 1679064032
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9733474
  • Stock #: 2954A
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD0EU193934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 2954A
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2007 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 78,000 KM
$28,991 + tax & lic
2016 BMW X3 XDrive35...
 84,000 KM
$29,991 + tax & lic
2008 Volvo C30 2.4i
 188,000 KM
$7,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory