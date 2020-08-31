Menu
2014 Infiniti Q50

109,912 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti Q50

109,912KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5777205
  Stock #: OX:5531(M)
  VIN: JN1BV7ARAEM682688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,912 KM

Vehicle Description

ITS TIME FOR AN AFFORDABLE LUXURY CAR *Navigation *Heated Seats *Push-To-Start *Nicely Designed Dashboard *Fuel Conscious *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Powerful Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Console
Cup Holder
DUAL AIRBAG
All Equipped
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

