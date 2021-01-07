2014 Infiniti Q50

Vehicle Features

Packages S AWD PREMIUM BOSE

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control New Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD Navigation System 4x4 Back-Up Camera Local Trade Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 4WD Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Clean CarFax Report Moonlight White Pearl

