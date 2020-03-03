Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,949KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4688703
  • Stock #: CF00198
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB8EW107995
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

THE JEEP CHEROKEE IS CAPABLE, GOOD LOOKING & POWERFUL CROSSOVER *4X4 *Aftermarket DVD *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration *Elegant Interior *Aluminum Rims *Strong Engine *Spacious Truck *Maneuverability APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

