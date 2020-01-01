Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Jeep Compass

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Compass

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 4513740
  2. 4513740
  3. 4513740
  4. 4513740
  5. 4513740
  6. 4513740
  7. 4513740
  8. 4513740
  9. 4513740
  10. 4513740
  11. 4513740
  12. 4513740
  13. 4513740
  14. 4513740
  15. 4513740
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,214KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4513740
  • Stock #: OX5147
  • VIN: 1C4NJCAB5ED648597
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
THIS JEEP COMPASS FINALLY FOUND ITS NORTH



*Leather

*Power Roof

*Heated Seats

*Elegant Interior

*Alloy Rims

*Smooth Engine

*Sport Cloth Seats

*Maneuverability



APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND



Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Power Options
  • Power Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2008 Hyundai Accent
 140,624 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion
 87,341 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Corolla
 83,340 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Send A Message