2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

172,595 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT8*6.4L V8 HEMI*LEATHER*ROOF*4X4*CERTIFIED

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SRT8*6.4L V8 HEMI*LEATHER*ROOF*4X4*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,595KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8362788
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1C4RJFDJ8EC458692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,595 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

