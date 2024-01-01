$8,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot
Sport 2WD NEW ARRIVAL!
2014 Jeep Patriot
Sport 2WD NEW ARRIVAL!
Location
That Car Place
443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
519-686-7253
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # TRD70-662218
- Mileage 184,565 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Patriot - Versatile and Rugged Discover the rugged charm and versatility of the 2014 Jeep Patriot, a compact SUV thats built for both urban commuting and outdoor adventures. With its classic Jeep styling and iconic seven-slot grille, the Patriot embodies a tough yet approachable design, perfect for those who appreciate a blend of function and style. Under the hood, the Patriot offers a choice between a 2.0-liter or 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, providing ample power for daily driving and off-road excursions alike. The available 4WD system enhances traction and stability, allowing you to confidently tackle a variety of terrains, whether its snow, mud, or rocky trails. Inside, the Patriot features a practical and spacious cabin, designed to accommodate up to five passengers comfortably. With versatile seating arrangements and a generous cargo area, its ideal for both everyday errands and weekend getaways. The interior is equipped with user-friendly technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system and Bluetooth connectivity, keeping you connected on the go. Safety is a priority in the Patriot, with features such as antilock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags, ensuring peace of mind for you and your passengers. With its blend of rugged capability, practicality, and comfort, the 2014 Jeep Patriot is a great choice for those seeking an adventurous SUV that can handle any journey. Save time money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricin g. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add HST! We offer 150+ Vehicles on site with financing for our customers regardless of credit. We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get into the car of your dreams. We need your trade-in! We have a hassle free top dollar trade process and offer a free evaluation on your car. We will buy your vehicle even if you do not buy one from us! Save time money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add HST! We offer 150+ Vehicles on site with financing for our customers regardless of credit. We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get into the car of your dreams. We need your trade-in! We have a hassle free top dollar trade process and offer a free evaluation on your car. We will buy your vehicle even if you do not buy one from us!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Interior
Comfort
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From That Car Place
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email That Car Place
That Car Place
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-686-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-686-7253