2014 Jeep Wrangler

125,256 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

125,256KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5770047
  • Stock #: FS:13594
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG3EL108455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,256 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery| *Great Off-Road Capabilities* *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration *Aluminum Rims *Strong Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Alloy Wheels
Off-Road Tires
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Navigation System
Step Bumper
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Removable-Roof

