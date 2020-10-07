2014 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Digital clock Security Anti-Theft Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.