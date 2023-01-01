2014 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 3 3 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10435791

10435791 VIN: 5XYKT3A61EG532668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 165,337 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.