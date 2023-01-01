Menu
2014 Kia Sorento

165,337 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2014 Kia Sorento

2014 Kia Sorento

LX FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto

2014 Kia Sorento

LX FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,337KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10435791
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A61EG532668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,337 KM

Vehicle Description

LX FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto          Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen Heated Seats

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

