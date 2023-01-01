$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento
LX FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
165,337KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10435791
- VIN: 5XYKT3A61EG532668
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,337 KM
LX FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto Very Sharp Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen Heated Seats
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6