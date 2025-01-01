Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Kia Soul

123,000 KM

Details Features

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Kia Soul

SX Inferno Red/Black

Watch This Vehicle
12673002

2014 Kia Soul

SX Inferno Red/Black

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1750524641108
  2. 1750524641559
  3. 1750524641989
  4. 1750524642444
  5. 1750524642876
  6. 1750524643328
  7. 1750524643768
  8. 1750524644232
  9. 1750524644648
  10. 1750524645084
  11. 1750524645541
  12. 1750524645966
  13. 1750524646373
  14. 1750524646816
  15. 1750524647289
  16. 1750524647773
  17. 1750524648252
  18. 1750524648706
  19. 1750524649104
  20. 1750524649538
  21. 1750524649960
  22. 1750524650373
  23. 1750524650801
  24. 1750524651237
  25. 1750524651676
  26. 1750524652097
  27. 1750524652531
  28. 1750524653011
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJX3A59E7109082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn for sale in London, ON
2017 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 205,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Ford Escape XLT V6 for sale in London, ON
2008 Ford Escape XLT V6 115,000 KM $7,991 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD for sale in London, ON
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec AWD 139,000 KM $27,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2014 Kia Soul