Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Lexus IS 350

139,671 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Lexus IS 350

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus IS 350

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1730214609
  2. 1730214612
  3. 1730214615
  4. 1730214618
  5. 1730214620
  6. 1730214623
  7. 1730214626
  8. 1730214628
  9. 1730214632
  10. 1730214636
  11. 1730214638
  12. 1730214641
  13. 1730214644
  14. 1730214646
  15. 1730214648
  16. 1730214651
  17. 1730214653
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,671KM
Good Condition
VIN JTHCE1D23E5002091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,671 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Ford Fusion SE, 4 CYL, ONLY 70,000 KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford Fusion SE, 4 CYL, ONLY 70,000 KMS, AUTO, CERTIFIED 70,275 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Buick Regal CVL, LEATHER, LOADED, 2 SETS WHEELS, ONLY 120KMS for sale in London, ON
2011 Buick Regal CVL, LEATHER, LOADED, 2 SETS WHEELS, ONLY 120KMS 120,463 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Avenger SXT, ALLOYS, AUTO, 4 CYL, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2013 Dodge Avenger SXT, ALLOYS, AUTO, 4 CYL, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 264,418 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus IS 350