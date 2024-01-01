$10,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Lincoln MKX
VERY SHARP COLOUR HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DR
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,117KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMDJ8JK2EBLO3476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,117 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY SHARP COLOUR HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM CLEAN CLEAN MUST BE SEEN @ Barts Serice and Auto Sales bartscars.ca where "Barts the Best" ! so Be Smart See Bart
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
