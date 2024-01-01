Menu
VERY SHARP COLOUR HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM CLEAN CLEAN MUST BE SEEN @ Barts Serice and Auto Sales bartscars.ca where Barts the Best ! so Be Smart See Bart

2014 Lincoln MKX

182,117 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Lincoln MKX

VERY SHARP COLOUR HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DR

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lincoln MKX

VERY SHARP COLOUR HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DR

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,117KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMDJ8JK2EBLO3476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,117 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY SHARP COLOUR HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM CLEAN CLEAN MUST BE SEEN @ Barts Serice and Auto Sales bartscars.ca where "Barts the Best" ! so Be Smart See Bart

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2014 Lincoln MKX