Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Lincoln MKX

160,000 KM

Details Features

$12,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Lincoln MKX

AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12177451

2014 Lincoln MKX

AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1739312745
  2. 1739312746
  3. 1739312746
  4. 1739312744
  5. 1739312746
  6. 1739312745
  7. 1739312748
  8. 1739312748
  9. 1739312748
  10. 1739312749
  11. 1739312747
  12. 1739312746
  13. 1739312747
  14. 1739312744
  15. 1739312749
  16. 1739312748
  17. 1739312748
  18. 1739312747
  19. 1739312748
  20. 1739312748
  21. 1739312746
  22. 1739312745
  23. 1739312749
  24. 1739312749
  25. 1739312748
  26. 1739312749
  27. 1739312749
  28. 1739312749
  29. 1739312748
  30. 1739312748
  31. 1739312748
  32. 1739312749
  33. 1739312748
  34. 1739312746
  35. 1739312747
  36. 1739312748
  37. 1739312749
  38. 1739312749
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMDJ8JK6EBL18109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in London, ON
2016 Ford Edge SEL AWD 162,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Audi A6 3.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO for sale in London, ON
2013 Audi A6 3.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO 83,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Camry XLE HYBRID for sale in London, ON
2018 Toyota Camry XLE HYBRID 121,000 KM $24,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2014 Lincoln MKX