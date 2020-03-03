2014 Mazda 6tr

Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof

Additional Features Mint Condition

LEATHER

Automatic

Alloys

FWD

6-Speed M/T

GS

Handsfree Connectivity

Sedan Back-Up Camera

Enhanced Climate Control

2.5L I4

2-year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Power Seats.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.