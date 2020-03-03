Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mazda 6tr

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda 6tr

Location

Empire Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd East, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-913-8888

Contact Seller

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,710KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4718508
  • Stock #: S4873
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mazda 6tr or just a Mazda Hatchback? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mazda Hatchbacks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mazda 6trs or similar Hatchbacks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MAZDA 6TR!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MAZDA 6TR INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mazda 6tr
* Finished in Black, makes this Mazda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Mint Condition
  • LEATHER
  • Automatic
  • Alloys
  • FWD
  • 6-Speed M/T
  • GS
  • Handsfree Connectivity
  • Sedan Back-Up Camera
  • Enhanced Climate Control
  • 2.5L I4
  • 2-year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
  • Power Seats.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2012 Mazda MAZDA5
 82,382 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mazda 6tr
 150,710 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500
 49,377 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

South-Dale Motors Ltd

55 Southdale Rd East, London, ON N6C 4X5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-913-XXXX

(click to show)

519-913-8888

Send A Message