Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mazda CX-5

192,110 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AWD, LOADED, CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AWD, LOADED, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1720222619
  2. 1720222621
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,110KM
Good Condition
VIN JM3KE4DY5E0315165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,110 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE PLUS, ONLY 177KMS, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Dodge Journey SE PLUS, ONLY 177KMS, ALLOYS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 177,611 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2002 BMW 3 Series 325i, AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, OILED, ONLY 136KMS, for sale in London, ON
2002 BMW 3 Series 325i, AUTO, SUNROOF, LEATHER, OILED, ONLY 136KMS, 136,061 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AWD, LOADED, CERT for sale in London, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AWD, LOADED, CERT 192,110 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda CX-5