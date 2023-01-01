Menu
2014 Mazda CX-9

237,826 KM

Details Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2014 Mazda CX-9

2014 Mazda CX-9

GT*LEATHER*SUNROOF*ALLOYS*AWD*NAVI*CERTIFED

2014 Mazda CX-9

GT*LEATHER*SUNROOF*ALLOYS*AWD*NAVI*CERTIFED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

237,826KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9627361
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: JM3TB3DA7E0441599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 237,826 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
